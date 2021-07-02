Uttar Pradesh unlock: Multiplex, gym, cinema halls to open from July 5, check new guidelines

Lucknow: As the COVID-19 cases in the state are getting reduced, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday (July 2) further eased the COVID-19 restrictions. According to the new guidelines, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has allowed multiplexes, cinema halls, gyms and sports stadiums to open from next week with strict protocols in place. The new guidelines will come into effect from Monday (July 5).

According to the reports, the decision to further unlock Uttar Pradesh was taken on Friday (July 2) during a meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. “The business of cinema hall operators has been affected due to Covid-19. Their needs and problems should be considered sympathetically,” Yogi Adityanath said while addressing the team constituted for Covid-19 management in the state.

Cinema hall/ Multiplex owners have been seeking waiver of electricity bills and other taxes during the period of their closure.

It is important to note that despite all the curbs, the weekend lockdown will continue in Uttar Pradesh.

The Uttar Pradesh government has worked on a policy of testing, tracing and treatment to deal with COVID in the state.

The coronavirus situation in Uttar Pradesh is now under control. The infection rate is negligible. In the past 24 hours, 2,70,723 tests were done in the state, with 133 new cases being diagnosed, while 228 patients have regained health. So far, over 5,83,82,000 tests have been done in the state. 16,81,208 people have been discharged after getting infected.

Over 2.5 lakh COVID-19 tests are being done every day and the positivity rate has come down to less than 1%. 5.81 crore tests have been done so far and 16.80 lakh people have been cured in the state.

