Uttar Pradesh: With Dalit Outreach, BJP Kanpur MP Ramesh Awasthi Sets Ball Rolling For Sishamau Assembly Bypoll

Uttar Pradesh is expected to have byelections to choose 10 assembly seats falling vacant due to various reasons including deaths and resignations. Of the 10 legislative assembly seats is the Sishamau seat which falls under the Kanpur Lok Sabha polls. After a fierce Lok Sabha fight, the BJP is taking no chance this time and has deputed its MPs and ministers for each of these 10 seats. Kanpur MP Ramesh Awasthi is working to bridge the gap between the voters and the party in the Sishamau Assembly seat.

In the Dalit neighborhood of Maharishi Valmiki Nagar, Gwalatoli, MP Ramesh Awasthi held a public service meeting recently where he listened to residents' issues and issued immediate directives for their resolution. He stated that the candidate for the Sishamau by-election would be selected based on Hindu identity, rather than any specific caste. During the event, a local leader, C.L. Bardel, presented a memorandum of public grievances, which the MP addressed promptly. Additionally, Awasthi announced the construction of statues of Maharishi Valmiki and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar from his MP fund.

The Jan Sewa Chaupal sent out two messages - first that the party is keen on taking along the Dalits and stands for their constitutional rights including the reservation, and second that it won't let Hindus divide on the basis of castes. MP Ramesh Awasthi emphasized that he is starting his public service efforts in his constituency from Dalit settlements. He highlighted that Prime Minister Modi’s vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay's concept of "Antyodaya" is deeply connected with the development of Dalit communities.

He also mentioned that under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s administration, Uttar Pradesh, including Kanpur, has seen the establishment of a fear-free environment. He asserted that the double-engine government of Modi and Yogi is committed to development, starting with slum areas in Kanpur. Furthermore, he announced a budget allocation from his MP fund for improving street lighting in the settlements, ensuring no slum area remains in darkness, and directed the administration to ensure the safety of women in these areas. By resolving local grievances, the BJP is aiming to strengthening its booth level presence and thus rebuild its grasroots connect.