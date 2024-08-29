Uttar Pradesh Wolf Attack: Man-Eater Wolves Caught By Joint Team After 'Operation Bhediya'

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district has been receiving a threat for the last two months because of the continuous attack of wolves in the 32 villages of the district. The wolves are responsible for the deaths of at least eight people including children and women.

Bahraich Forest Department today caught the wolf that killed 8 people in Bahraich.

The villagers and local leaders were trying hard to catch the wolves. The forest department and police are also working to control the attack of wolves in the district.

#WATCH | Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh | The wolf that killed 8 people has been captured and is now being taken to a rescue shelter of the Forest Department pic.twitter.com/AjTCN6KGsg August 29, 2024

To control the attack, the Uttar Pradesh government has launched an 'Operation Bhediya' to catch the wolves on the prowl in Mehsi tehsil in Bahraich.

The Forest Department has used drone cameras and thermal mapping techniques to capture the wolves. Additionally, officials are employing elephant dung and urine to divert the wolves' path during attacks.