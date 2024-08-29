Advertisement
Uttar Pradesh Wolf Attack: Man-Eater Wolves Caught By Joint Team After 'Operation Bhediya'

Forest Department caught the wolf that killed 8 people in Bahraich.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 29, 2024, 03:25 PM IST
New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district has been receiving a threat for the last two months because of the continuous attack of wolves in the 32 villages of the district. The wolves are responsible for the deaths of at least eight people including children and women. 

Bahraich Forest Department today caught the wolf that killed 8 people in Bahraich. 

The villagers and local leaders were trying hard to catch the wolves. The forest department and police are also working to control the attack of wolves in the district.

 

 

To control the attack, the Uttar Pradesh government has launched an 'Operation Bhediya' to catch the wolves on the prowl in Mehsi tehsil in Bahraich.

The Forest Department has used drone cameras and thermal mapping techniques to capture the wolves. Additionally, officials are employing elephant dung and urine to divert the wolves' path during attacks.

