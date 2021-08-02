Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district name to be changed to Chandra Nagar?

Firozabad: The newly elected Firozabad Zila Panchayat has passed a proposal to rename the district Chandra Nagar, according to officials. Firozabad is famous for its glassware, particularly bangles. The proposal was passed Saturday at the first meeting of the district's panchayat board and it will be sent to the government for approval, BJP leader and block pramukh Lakshmi Narain Yadav said.

Yadav, who moved the proposal, said the district was earlier known as Chandrawad, but was later renamed Firozabad in the 15th century by emperor Akbar. "It is necessary to change the name to Chandra Nagar," he said.

The official website of the Firozabad district administration mentions, "The ancient name of this town was Chandwar Nagar. The name of Firozabad was given during the reign of Akbar by Firoz Shah, a military official of the Mughal emperor, in 1566. It is said that Raja Todarmal was passing through this town during a pilgrimage to Gaya. He was looted by robbers. At his request, Akbar sent Firoz Shah here. The tomb of Firoz Shah and ruins of Katra Pathanan are the evidence of this."

The Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress district presidents have raised strong objections over the proposal. SP members said that the proposal was moved when none of the opposition members were present.

Congress district president Sandeep Tiwari said, "It is unfortunate that the ruling BJP members are not concerned about massive waterlogging, potholed roads, inadequate water and power supply in the district. However, they want to change the name of the district for political gains because elections are round the corner."

Noted historian and AMU professor emeritus Irfan Habib, however, said, "There is no historical evidence that Firozabad was known as Chandwar Nagar. The name Firozabad came into being during the tenure of Firoz Shah Tughlaq. The point that Akbar changed the so-called ancient name of Firozabad is incorrect."

The Yogi Adityanath government has already changed the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj, Faizabad to Ayodhya and Mughalsarai to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Nagar.

Cabinet Minister Rajendra Singh alias Moti Singh during his oath ceremony last month had addressed the district as Chandra Nagar.

Many organisations in the district have demanded to rename it Suhag Nagar as it is famous of its bangle industries.

