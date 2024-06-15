Uttarakhand: 10 Killed After Tempo Traveller Falls Into Gorge Near Badrinath Highway

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, ten people died after a tempo traveller fell into a deep gorge on Saturday near Badrinath Highway in Rudraprayag of Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also took a microblogging site X and informed that local administration and SDRF teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations.

"Very painful news was received about the accident of a tempo traveller in Rudraprayag district. Local administration and SDRF teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations. The injured have been sent to the nearest medical center for treatment. The District Magistrate has been ordered to investigate the incident. " Dhami wrote in Hindi.

"It is a prayer to God to grant peace to the souls of the departed and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this immense suffering," he added.

जनपद रुद्रप्रयाग में टेम्पो ट्रैवलर के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने का अत्यंत पीड़ादायक समाचार प्राप्त हुआ। स्थानीय प्रशासन व SDRF की टीमें राहत एवं बचाव कार्यों में जुटी हुई है। घायलों को नज़दीकी चिकित्सा केंद्र पर उपचार हेतु भेज दिया गया है। ज़िलाधिकारी को घटना की जाँच के आदेश दे दिए… — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) June 15, 2024

A tempo traveller consisted of about 17 passengers on board and fell into a deep gorge near Badrinath Highway in Rudraprayag. Rescue work is being carried out by SDRF and Police team.