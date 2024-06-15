Advertisement
NewsIndia
UTTARAKHAND

Uttarakhand: 10 Killed After Tempo Traveller Falls Into Gorge Near Badrinath Highway

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami informed that local administration and SDRF teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2024, 04:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: In a tragic incident, ten people died after a tempo traveller fell into a deep gorge on Saturday near Badrinath Highway in Rudraprayag of Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also took a microblogging site X and informed that local administration and SDRF teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations.

 

 

"Very painful news was received about the accident of a tempo traveller in Rudraprayag district. Local administration and SDRF teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations. The injured have been sent to the nearest medical center for treatment. The District Magistrate has been ordered to investigate the incident. " Dhami wrote in Hindi.

"It is a prayer to God to grant peace to the souls of the departed and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this immense suffering," he added.

 

 

A tempo traveller consisted of about 17 passengers on board and fell into a deep gorge near Badrinath Highway in Rudraprayag. Rescue work is being carried out by SDRF and Police team.

