हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Char Dham Yatra 2022

Uttarakhand: 91 pilgrim deaths since Char Dham Yatra started this year

"Most of the pilgrims died due to heart attacks. Also, health services in Char Dham have been strengthened as compared to earlier," informed official. 

Uttarakhand: 91 pilgrim deaths since Char Dham Yatra started this year
Credits: ANI

Dehradun: A total of 91 pilgrims have lost their lives during the course of the Char Dam Yatra in Uttarakhand since the pilgrimage began on May 3 this year, informed the officials on Friday. Uttarakhand Director-General (DG) Health Shailja Bhatt cited heart attack as the primary reason behind the reported deaths on Friday (May 27, 2022).

"Most of the pilgrims died due to heart attacks. Also, health services in Char Dham have been strengthened as compared to earlier," Bhatt told ANI.

An addition of 169 doctors has been deployed. Char Dham yatra began with the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri portals for devotees on May 3, on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. While Kedarnath re-opened on May 6, the doors of Badrinath opened on May 8. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Char Dham Yatra 2022char dham yatraChar Dham Yatra deathsUttarakhandChar Dham Yatra death tollChar Dham Yatra updatesChar Dham Yatra newsUttarakhand news
Next
Story

Gujarat Board to release GSHSEB Class 10th SSC, 12th HSC Arts, Commerce Results soon on gseb.org

Must Watch

PT1M56S

Khabren Khatakhat: Hijab row resurfaces in Karnataka's Mangaluru