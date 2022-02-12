Uttarakhand Assembly polls: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami promises Uniform Civil Code if BJP re-elected

New Delhi: Days ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly election, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday (February 12) promised that if BJP is re-elected to power, they will constitute a committee to prepare a draft Uniform Civil Code soon.

He added that the panel will consist of legal experts, retired people, intellectuals and other stakeholders. The CM further said in a video statement that the committee will deal with issues related to marriage, divorce, landed property and succession.

"It will be a significant step towards fulfilling the dreams of India's Constitution makers and will realise the spirit of the Constitution. It will also be an effective step towards Article 44 of the Indian Constitution which presents the concept of equitable law for all citizens of society regardless of their religion," PTI quoted the CM as saying.

Dhami said that a common civil code will "promote social amity and gender equality". “The BJP government in Uttarakhand will derive inspiration for the decision from Goa which has set an example before the country by implementing a common civil code. A common civil code will promote social amity and gender equality besides strengthening women empowerment,” the Uttarakhand CM said on the last day of campaigning.

Dhami's statement comes amid the ongoing Hijab row in Karnataka where a few students of a government pre-university college in Udupi who attended classes wearing headscarves were asked to leave the campus. The Karnataka High Court is currently hearing the pleas on the Hijab ban.

Earlier on Friday, Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh had said the Uniform Civil Code is the "need of the hour", adding that it should be discussed both in Parliament and in the society.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand will elect a 70-assembly House on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With agency inputs)

