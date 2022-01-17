Uttarakhand Assembly polls: Expelled from state Cabinet, Harak Singh Rawat may join Congress today

Dehradun: Barely a month before the Assembly elections in Uttarakhand, slated for February 14, Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat has been sacked from the government and expelled from the BJP for "anti-party activities" for six years. Harak Singh Rawat, who is likely to join the Congress on Monday, has already left for Delhi along with his daughter-in-law Anukriti Gusain, said an ANI report.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took the action against Rawat on Sunday. Prior to it, the BJP had expelled him from its party`s primary membership for six years for indiscipline.

Rawat, who was said to be nursing a grouse against the BJP leadership for quite some time, has expressed his resentment publicly. He was said to seeking ticket for both him and his daughter-in-law but had been told that the BJP had reportedly made him clear that only one member of a family would be fielded.

He had skipped the party meeting to select candidates in Dehradun on Saturday. As he met a senior Congress leader on Sunday and indicated that he would join the party on Monday, the BJP took action against him.

"Harak Singh Rawat and his daughter-in-law have left for Delhi. Rawat is angry because his daughter-in-law is not getting a ticket," a close aide of the cabinet minister told ANI, adding that Rawat and his daughter-in-law can join Congress if the latter fails to get a ticket from the BJP.

Harak Singh Rawat is reportedly in touch with the Congress and talks are on to get him in along with two other BJP MLAs. The only hurdle said to be for Harak Singh Rawat`s entry to the party is Harish Rawat, who has reservations from him.

A few days back when Harish Rawat was asked about reports of Harak Singh Rawat joining Congress he had replied, "There is no issue if Harak openly admits his mistake and say he did a wrong thing with the party and Uttrakhand, then the doors are open."

Earlier on Sunday, there was an internal meeting scheduled in the Congress War Room of Uttrakhand leaders which were first postponed then it was cancelled. The Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting of Congress was held on Saturday to finalise the candidates for Uttrakhand Assembly Polls but a list of candidates is yet to be announced as some space is being spared for the new entries, said the ANI report.

Citing sources, it further said that the Congress party is busy convincing Harish Rawat on Harak Singh Rawat joining the party and if the party is successful in doing so, then Harak Singh Rawat will join the Congress on Monday.

Notably, Harak Singh Rawat led a rebellion against the then Harish Rawat government in 2016 when nine rebel MLAs including Harak Singh Rawat left the Congress and joined the BJP. Harak Singh Rawat was seeking a ticket from the Lansdowne assembly seat for his daughter-in-law Anukriti Gusain.

Congress has taken back Yashpal Arya, who was also BJP MLA, and his son. In 2016, both Harak Singh Rawat and Yashpal Arya were among ten MLAs who had rebelled against Harish Rawat and crossed over to the BJP.

In the last Assembly election, BJP secured the win on 57 seats out of 70 Assembly constituencies in Uttarakhand. The state Assembly polls to elect the 70 members will be held on February 14, while the counting will take place on March 10.

(With Agency Inputs)

