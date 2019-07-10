Uttarakhand BJP MLA caught on camera dancing to Hindi songs with guns in hands

It seems that BJP MLA from Khanpur in Uttarakhand, Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion, cannot keep himself away from controversy for long and the man is now once again in the news for wrong reasons.

Kunwar Pranav has once again hogged the limelight for the wrong reason after a video showing him dancing with guns and a drink in hand has gone viral on social media. In the video, Kunwar Pranav can be seen mouthing abuses and dancing with three pistols and a rifle. He can also be heard stressing that nobody can do what he is doing in entire India. It is to be noted that the video has surfaced just days after the BJP MLA was suspended from the party for three months for threatening a journalist.

At one point in the video, Kunwar Pranav can be seen holding a pistol in each hand and one pistol between his teeth. While his friends appreciate the MLA for his audacity saying "nobody can do this in entire Uttarakhand", Kunwar Pranav replies "not just Uttarakhand, but nobody can do this in India".

BJP national media in-charge Anil Baluni condemned Kunwar Pranav and said that he was suspended for three months recently because of indiscipline. Baluni said that strict action will be taken against Kunwar Pranav for his misbehaviour. "I've seen that video. I condemn it. These kinds of complaints came against Pranav Singh Champion earlier as well, that's why he was suspended for 3 months. We'll talk to Uttarakhand unit about it. Strict action will be taken," he told ANI.

Talking to Zee News, BJP's Uttarakhand Incharge Shyam Jaju said that the state unit has written a letter to Centre seeking suspension of Kunwar Pranav from the party and he will be suspended from the party soon.