Uttarakhand Board UBSE class 10, 12 results 2020 to be announced on July 29: know how to check at ubse.uk.gov.in

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) Board class 10th and 12th exam results are scheduled to be announced on July 29 at 11 am.

The UK Board Results 2020 class 10th and class 12th will be declared on the official website of the Uttarakhand Board - ubse.uk.gov.in.

Once the Uttarakhand UK Board Results 2020 for class 10th and class 12th are announced, students who appeared for the exams can view their scorecards online by simply logging in at ubse.uk.gov.in.

After logging in at the website, students need to enter their credentials to get one's scorecard online.

Follow these steps to download your result:

1. Go to the official website - ubse.uk.gov.in.

2. Click on the 'download result' link.

3. Enter registration number or roll number.

4. The results will appear on the screen.

5. Download the result.

Students who appeared in class 10th and class 12th board exams 2020 of the Uttarakhand Board are advised to keep logging in on the official website for the latest updates.

They are also advised to keep their admit cards or hall tickets issued by the board with them to check their results.