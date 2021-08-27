हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttarakhand rains

Uttarakhand: Bridge collapses over Jakhan river in Dehradun due to incessant rains

District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar said traffic on the Ranipokhari-Rishikesh route has been halted.

Uttarakhand: Bridge collapses over Jakhan river in Dehradun due to incessant rains
Picture credit: ANI

New Delhi: A bridge at Jakhan river on Ranipokhari-Rishikesh highway collapsed in Dehradun, Uttarakhand on Friday (August 27).

District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar said traffic on the Ranipokhari-Rishikesh route has been halted as the bridge completely collapse taking a few vehicles with it, according to news agency ANI.

Take a look at visuals from the incident:

 

A section of road on Rishikesh-Gangotri National Highway, NH-94 near Fakot in Uttarakhand`s Tehri Garhwal was also damaged due to incessant rain.

A witness of the incident Mohammad Aarif Khan, an electrical engineer, said the road near Bemunda and Soni village caved in following continuous rainfall in Narendra Nagar town of Tehri Garhwal for three days.

"The vehicles are stuck across both sides of the road. Many places including Bagardhar and Hindolakhal have been closed down. The rain is so heavy that it is very difficult to send machines there as well," he stated

No casualties have been reported yet and officials will assess the situation and issue relief to those affected.

(With inputs from news agencies)

