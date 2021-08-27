Uttarakhand: Bridge collapses over Jakhan river in Dehradun due to incessant rains

New Delhi: A bridge at Jakhan river on Ranipokhari-Rishikesh highway collapsed in Dehradun, Uttarakhand on Friday (August 27).

District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar said traffic on the Ranipokhari-Rishikesh route has been halted as the bridge completely collapse taking a few vehicles with it, according to news agency ANI.

Take a look at visuals from the incident:

#WATCH | A bridge at Jakhan river on Ranipokhari-Rishikesh highway collapses in Dehradun, Uttarakhand District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar says traffic on the route has been halted. pic.twitter.com/0VyccMrUky — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2021

A section of road on Rishikesh-Gangotri National Highway, NH-94 near Fakot in Uttarakhand`s Tehri Garhwal was also damaged due to incessant rain.

A witness of the incident Mohammad Aarif Khan, an electrical engineer, said the road near Bemunda and Soni village caved in following continuous rainfall in Narendra Nagar town of Tehri Garhwal for three days.

"The vehicles are stuck across both sides of the road. Many places including Bagardhar and Hindolakhal have been closed down. The rain is so heavy that it is very difficult to send machines there as well," he stated

No casualties have been reported yet and officials will assess the situation and issue relief to those affected.

(With inputs from news agencies)

