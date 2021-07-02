Uttarakhand cancels Kanwar Yatra for second consecutive year in view of COVID-19

New Delhi: The Uttarakhand government on Friday (June 2) cancelled the Kanwar Yatra from Haridwar in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation. “Uttarakhand government has cancelled Kanwar Yatra, held in the month of 'sawan' from Haridwar, as a precautionary measure amid COVID-19 pandemic,” State government spokesperson Subodh Uniyal was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Uttarakhand government had cancelled the yatra last year as well due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Shiva devotees, also known as Kanwariyas, fetch the holy waters of Ganga to offer at the Shiva temples during Hindu calendar month of `Saavan’ every year.

These pilgrims visit Haridwar, Gaumukh, and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch the waters of Ganga. This water is then offered to Lord Shiva in temples.

Earlier, Uttarakhand had postponed the Char Dham Yatra till further orders in regard to the state high court's orders. Moreover, the state government has moved the Supreme Court against Uttarakhand High Court's which has banned the yatra.

"The High Court may have banned the Char Dham Yatra but the government has approached the Supreme Court against it. Now only the Supreme Court will decide the matter," Uniyal said.

"The state government has made full arrangements regarding the Char Dham Yatra, and no provision has been left unattended,” he added.

On June 28, the Uttarakhand High Court stayed the state Cabinet's decision permitting Char Dham Yatra with a limited number of pilgrims. It had also ordered live streaming of Char Dham shrines.

(With agency inputs)

