Uttarakhand CM attacks Priyanka Gandhi over 'Goa dance' after CDS Bipin Rawat's death

New Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday (December 12) attacked Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for dancing in Goa with tribal women when the entire nation was mourning the death of CDS General Bipin Rawat and 12 others who lost their lives in the ill-fated IAF chopper crash on Wednesday.

Addressing a rally in Haldwani, the BJP leader in an apparent attack on Priyanka Gandhi said, “On one hand, we were mourning the loss of General Bipin Rawat and 12 others, while on the other hand, the opposition was celebrating. They were dancing in Goa during an election campaign. They should be ashamed of themselves.”

Taking an indirect dig at Congress, the Uttarakhand leader further said, “When CDS Rawat was being cremated, a party was celebrating. They should be ashamed. They are present only physically, their souls somewhere else. A family which ruled for 55 yrs have no feelings for martyrs...dancing, launching a poll campaign in Goa.”

The minister was addressing a gathering in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani where he inaugurated and laid foundation stones of various development projects.

“I have inaugurated various projects related to roads, schools, hospitals, with worth about Rs 90 crores, in Nainidanda. We aim to increase tourism opportunities & make the state country's best state by 2020,” he said.

(With ANI inputs)

