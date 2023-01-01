topStoriesenglish
Uttarakhand CM Dhami visits Dehradun's Max hospital to see injured Rishabh Pant after road accident

Chief Minister Dhami also inquired from the doctors at the hospital about the medical treatment being given to Rishabh Pant and the progress the cricketer has made, as per official sources.

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Dehradun's Max hospital on Sunday afternoon to see the star cricketer Rishabh Pant, who is undergoing treatment after getting seriously injured in a road accident near Roorkee. Chief Minister Dhami also inquired from the doctors at the hospital about the medical treatment being given to Rishabh Pant and the progress the cricketer has made, as per official sources.

Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on Sunday that the Uttarakhand government on 26 January would honour the bus driver and the staff of Haryana roadways who saved Rishabh Pant's life.

Dr Sushil Nagar of the Saksham Hospital, where Rishabh Pant was admitted, told ANI earlier: "When he was admitted here, he was critical. But our team responded with quick treatment. We also did his X-Rays, there were no bone injuries rather a ligament injury in his right knee, which will become more clear after MRI reports."

Nagar also said, "There were two open wounds on his forehead and abrasions on his waist. There was nothing life-threatening. He was conscious and talking well. I asked him why he was driving at that point of time early morning. He said that he was going to pay a surprise visit to his mother."

