Uttarakhand CM PS Dhami attacks Delhi CM Kejriwal over free electricity promise, says BJP's agenda is 'development' not elections

New Delhi: Taking a potshot at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his promise of 300 units of free electricity in Uttarakhand if Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is voted to power after Assembly polls next year, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that AAP`s agenda can be elections but the BJP works for the development.

Speaking to ANI Delhi on Sunday, Dhami said, "Their agenda can be elections but our agenda is only the development of Uttarakhand. PM Modi`s mantra is `Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas`, we move ahead considering that as our goal. The availability of cheap and 24 hours electricity is already there in the state."

On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal promised to guarantee 300 units of free electricity to the people while also offering to waive off old electricity bills if the party is voted to power in the state.

When asked about the 2021 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Dhami said, "We are not talking about the elections now. We have all the time. We will go among the people of Uttarakhand and try to complete the works that have been started before."

Commenting on the Kanwar Yatra cancelled in Uttarakhand in light of the pandemic, he said, "Kanwar Yatra is a matter of faith but people`s lives are also at stake. Over 3 crore Kawariyas visit the state in 15 days. It`s a matter of faith but people`s lives are also at stake. Saving lives is our first priority. God would not like it if people lost their lives to COVID-19 due to Kanwar Yatra."

He further said, "As far as the Kumbh Mela is concerned, we were the only host, if people will come forcefully, then even the security forces will not be able to stop them," he added.

Speaking on visuals of tourists flouting COVID-19 protocols, Dhami said, "We have issued orders strictly, now hotels will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity only and action will be taken if they don`t agree."

"If someone is coming to Uttarakhand then they must carry their RT-PCR report, otherwise, they will not be allowed to enter and we are working very strictly on this. Social distancing is being strictly followed," he said, adding "We are alert and we have a plan that in the next three months we will complete the vaccination process in Uttarakhand."