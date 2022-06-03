हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami wins Champawat bypoll, Congress loses deposit

Dhami had to get elected to continue as chief minister as he had lost from Khatima constituency.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami wins Champawat bypoll, Congress loses deposit
File Photo

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has won the Champawat bypoll by more than 54,000 votes. Congress even lost its deposit on the seat for the first time ever. 

Dhami had to get elected to continue as chief minister as he had lost from Khatima constituency.

“My heart is very emotional with the love and blessings showered by you through votes in Champawat by-election, I am speechless,” the chief minister tweeted following his victory.

 

Tags:
Pushkar Singh DhamiChampawatbypollUttarakhandBJP
