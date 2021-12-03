Uttarakhand elections: PM Modi to kickstart poll campaign from Dehradun on Saturday, launch projects worth Rs 18,000 crore

New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly elections next year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kickstart the poll campaign with a rally in Dehradun on Saturday (December 4).

The PM will also inaugurate seven developmental projects and lay foundation stones of 11 others, all valued at over Rs 18,000 crore. He will reach the rally venue, Dehradun's Parade Ground, at 12.30 pm and begin his address around 1 pm, Uttarakhand BJP general secretary Kuldip Kumar told PTI.

PM Modi will launch major projects including 120-MW Vyasi hydroelectricity project and a 38-km long stretch of all-weather Chardham road project between Devprayag and Shrikot on NH-58.

The widened 33-km stretch between Brahmapuri and Kaudiyala on the Rishikesh-Badrinath national highway, also a part of the all-weather road project, will also be inaugurated by the PM.

Modi will lay the foundation stone of Delhi-Dehradun Expressway which will shorten the distance between the two cities from 248 km at present to 180 km. The foundation stones for infrastructural projects worth Rs 220 crore for Badrinath will also be laid by the PM.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt and Pradesh BJP president Madan Kaushik visited Dehradun's Parade Ground on Friday to review preparedness ahead of PM's visit.

Meanwhile, Dehradun DM Dr R Rajesh Kumar said that in view of the PM Modi's program in the district on December 4 all government and private educational institutions completely closed near 500 m of the Parade Ground.

Instruction given to hotels/lodges/dharamshala to give information of persons, tenants, servants staying there, to the nearest police station. Section 144 CrPC will be effective from 2 PM on Dec 3 to 4 PM on Dec 4, within a radius of 1 kilometer of the Parade Ground: Dehradun DM — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2021

"Instruction given to hotels/lodges/dharamshala to give information of persons, tenants, servants staying there, to the nearest police station. Section 144 CrPC will be effective from 2 PM on Dec 3 to 4 PM on Dec 4, within a radius of 1 kilometer of the Parade Ground," the Dehradun DM told ANI.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV