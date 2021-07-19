हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttarakhand extends COVID curfew for another week, check new relaxations

Dehradun: Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal announced on Monday (July 19) that the COVID curfew in Uttarakhand has been extended for another week from Tuesday with more relaxations.

Minister Uniyal said people travelling from one place to another within Uttarakhand will no longer be required to carry a negative RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen test report, according to news agency PTI.

Earlier, it was mandatory for people going from plain areas of the state to the hill districts to carry negative RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen test reports.

Shops and business establishments in the state can now open from 8 am to 9 pm six days a week, Uniyal said.

The earlier opening time for them in Uttarakhand was 8 am to 7 pm.

Water parks have also been permitted to open with 50 per cent capacity from Tuesday, he said.

Rest of the conditions will remain the same during the extended curfew that begins on Tuesday, he said.

Meanwhile due to a cloudburst, at least three members of a family were killed and four were reported missing in Mando village in Uttarkashi district early on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as two women -- Madhuri (42) and Ritu (38), officials said, adding that a six-year-old child, Ishu has also lost her life in the incident.

