Uttarakhand glacier burst: Two more bodies recovered, death toll rises to 70

Chamoli: The death toll in the Uttarakhand glacier burst incident has reached 70 after two more bodies were recovered from the debris, according to the state government on Tuesday.

ANI quoted the Uttarakhand government saying, "According to the information received from the disaster control room yesterday, one dead body was recovered from Srinagar Chauras and one from Kirti Nagar. Of the 206 missings, 70 bodies and 29 human organs have been recovered so far."

Meanwhile, the rescue and search operation for 134 missing people is underway.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel along with National Disaster Response Force and other sister agencies have been conducting search and rescue operations in Chamoli district.

A glacier burst earlier in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand, which led to massive flooding in the Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.

The Union Home Secretary on Monday (February 22) chaired another meeting to review the status of the artificial lake which has formed in the wake of the avalanche incident in the upper catchment of the Rishiganga River in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

Secretary Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the State administration have been asked to keep a continuous watch on the situation in coordination with Central and State agencies.

(With inputs from ANI)

