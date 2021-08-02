Uttarakhand government to give Rs 3000 to COVID-hit children under CM Vatsalya Yojana

New Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has launched Mukhyamantri Vatsalya Yojana under which children who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic will be given an assistance of Rs 3000 each.

A total of 2347 boys and girls aged under 21 years have been identified, out of which 1062 children have been benefitted in the first phase of the scheme.

Along with monetary assistance, arrangements are being made for free ration, free education to them according to a statement from the state government. The government will also focus on the skill development of these children.

The Chief Minister said, “It is not possible to compensate for the departure of parents and guardians of children during the Corona period. But the state government will always take care of them like a guardian.”

“All the announcements that have been made since the year 2017 are in the process of being fulfilled. Recently, a package of Rs 200 crores was sanctioned for people associated with Char Dham Yatra and tourism who were affected by Corona, while Rs 205 crores for Corona warriors working in health sector and health sector. The process of recruitment to the vacant posts for the youth is going to start rapidly,” the CM added.

State Minister Rekha Arya informed that Vatsalya Yojana will cover those children whose earning parent or guardian died due to the pandemic.

“Mukhyamantri Vatsalya Yojana has been implemented for the care of the affected children, rehabilitation, protection of movable immovable property, inheritance and legal rights. Under this scheme, financial assistance of Rs 3000 per month will be given to the children under the age of 21 years,” she said.

State Minister Ganesh Joshi said that the government is providing all possible help to the children orphaned by the pandemic.