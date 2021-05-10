Uttarakhand imposes COVID curfew till May 18, check what’s allowed

New Delhi: In the view of rising COVID-19 cases, the Uttarakhand government on Sunday (May 9, 2021) decided to impose a week-long 'COVID Curfew' which will remain in force between 6 am on May 11 and 6 am on May 18.

State Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal while making the announcement said, “people of Uttarakhand coming from outside will have to undergo seven-day isolation.”

The State Cabinet Minister also added that the shops will only be open from 7 am to 10, except tomorrow (Monday), where shops will be open till 1 pm.

Take a look at the complete set of guideline here:

1. Under the week-long COVID curfew, shops selling essential items like fruits, milk and vegetables will be allowed to function from 7 am to 10 am.

2. On the other hand, grocery shops in the state will be permitted to open on May 13 only.

3. Shopping malls, market complexes, gyms, theatres, assembly halls will remain closed during this period.

4. Not more than 20 people will be allowed to attend a wedding ceremony or funerals in the state.

5. Mediapersons, Journalist will be allowed to travel in the state after presenting their ID cards.

6. Travellers coming from outside the state will now have to produce negative RT-PCR results not older than 72 hours.

7. Travellers will also have to register themselves on the Dehradun administration's portal before entering the state.

8. People of Uttarakhand coming from outside will have to undergo a 7-day quarantine.

9. Interstate movements of vehicles will not be allowed to take more than 50 percent of passengers.

10. Individuals who are travelling to a vaccination centre will be exempted, but will have to present registration documents.

'COVID curfew to be imposed in Uttarakhand from 6am on May 11 till 6am on May 18; shops selling fruits, vegetables, dairy items to remain open from 7am-10am, shopping malls, market complexes, gyms, theatres, assembly halls, bars, liquor shops to remain closed until further orders pic.twitter.com/nRC9GdRQmo — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2021

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Uttarakhand recorded over 5,890 new COVID-19 cases and 180 deaths. The state also recorded 2,731 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Live TV