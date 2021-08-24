Uttarakhand landslide: More than 200 people rescued by State Disaster Response Force

Chamoli (Uttarakhand): Relief came to those who got trapped in the Tamas area near Raini village in Chamoli district due to a landslide. A team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Monday (August 23) rescued over 200 people. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand for five days from August 24 to August 28, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Last week, the Niti Border road connecting the India-China border in Joshimath in the Chamoli district was blocked for a week in view of the recurring landslides hitting the area. As per the information shared by Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the road in the valley was blocked due to landslides and the people of the valley have been stuck inside their houses. "We are facing difficulty in opening the road because of the recurring landslides (/topic/landslides). The pedestrian movement has also been blocked. We are taking the help of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF (/topic/ndrf)) to make an alternative way for people. The rescue operation is underway," the BRO had said. Meanwhile, the people of a dozen villages of the valley have been stuck inside their houses for a week with no supply of facilities.

Heavy rain has caused havoc in the hill stations with landslides and flash floods in Uttarakhand as well as Himachal Pradesh leading to loss of lives and property.

(With iputs from ANI)

