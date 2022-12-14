Uttarakhand: Man arrested for faking identity to forge relationship with woman

Uttarakhand: A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly faking his identity to forge a romantic relationship with a woman from different religion, police said. The incident was reported in the Ramnagar district. The man identified as Saqib has been arrested and sent to judicial custody, SHO Arun Kumar Saini said.

He befriended a woman through Facebook by faking his identity as Shiv Thakur, he said. When the woman realised that she had been cheated she broke off with him and decided to marry someone else, he said.

However, Saqib continued to pressurise her for marriage. He even called her prospective in-laws and spoke ill of her with the result that her wedding was cancelled, the SHO said. An FIR under different sections of the IPC has been lodged against Saqib and four members of his family.

