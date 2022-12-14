topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
UTTARAKHAND

Uttarakhand: Man arrested for faking identity to forge relationship with woman

The man befriended a woman through Facebook by faking his identity as Shiv Thakur, SHO said. When the woman realised that she had been cheated she broke off with him and decided to marry someone else, he said.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 10:59 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Uttarakhand: Man arrested for faking identity to forge relationship with woman

Uttarakhand: A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly faking his identity to forge a romantic relationship with a woman from different religion, police said. The incident was reported in the Ramnagar district. The man identified as Saqib has been arrested and sent to judicial custody, SHO Arun Kumar Saini said.

He befriended a woman through Facebook by faking his identity as Shiv Thakur, he said. When the woman realised that she had been cheated she broke off with him and decided to marry someone else, he said.

However, Saqib continued to pressurise her for marriage. He even called her prospective in-laws and spoke ill of her with the result that her wedding was cancelled, the SHO said. An FIR under different sections of the IPC has been lodged against Saqib and four members of his family.
 

Live Tv

Uttarakhandfraudonline fraudRamnagarFIRFacebook

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussain was arrested in 2003
DNA Video
DNA: Ground reality check of 'Har Ghar Jal Yojana'.
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's evil eye on Tawang
DNA Video
DNA: Nirbhaya Fund under control of the system!
DNA Video
DNA: Why crowd management of IGI airport failed
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Global warming
DNA: Alert in India on Extreme heat waves!
DNA Video
DNA: Big report on increasing anger of women
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive revelations on AIIMS server hack
DNA Video
DNA: Accident or negligence in Madhya Pradesh's borewell incident !
DNA Video
DNA: In Himachal BJP lost to Congress or rebels?