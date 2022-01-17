Uttarakhand Opinion Poll: Pushkar Singh Dhami vs Harish Rawat vs Ajay Kothiyal - Who is people's choice for Chief Minister?

Congress veteran Harish Rawat is leading the race for Chief Minister's choice in Uttarakhand, Zee News's Janata Ka Mood opinion poll has found.

Rawat (choice of 41 per cent voters) outshines BJP's sitting Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (choice of 27 per cent voters). BJP's Anil Baluni stands as distant third (choice of 27 per cent voters), while AAP's Ajay Kothiyal is on the fourth spot with 9% voters picking him for the top job.

Here's a look at the dimensions for CM Choice:

Pushkar Singh Dhami (BJP) 27%

Harish Rawat (Congress) 41%

Anil Baluni (BJP) 15 %

Colonel Ajay Koyhiyal( AAP) 9 %

Others 8 %

Garhwal region: Seats

BJP: 22-24 ( 23)

Cong: 15-17 ( 16)

AAP: 0-1 (1)

OTH: 0-1 (1)

Garhwal region: vote swings

BJP 43%

Congress: 38%

AAP 13.8%

Others 5.2%

