Uttarakhand Police

Uttarakhand Police gives Guard of Honour to BJP State President Madan Kaushik, says 'Misunderstanding' later

Madan Kaushik, a Haridwar MLA, was made the BJP state chief on March 12.

Uttarakhand Police gives Guard of Honour to BJP State President Madan Kaushik, says &#039;Misunderstanding&#039; later
File Photo

Bageshwar: Newly-appointed Bharatiya Janata Party State President Madan Kaushik was given a Guard of Honor by the Uttarakhand Police, which the Bageshwar DIG said was a 'misunderstanding'.

The incident took place in Bageshwar following which the Police Headquarters had sought a report on the same. 

"The Guard of honour was a misunderstanding," said Bageshwar Deputy Inspector General Nilesh Anand Bharne. 

This is to be noted that Madan Kaushik, a Haridwar MLA, was made the state president on March 12, replacing Bansidhar Bhagat.

Earlier, the Uttarakhand Police was in the news for trolling Virat Kohli for getting out on a duck. Uttarakhand Police took a dig on India skipper for getting out on a duck against England in the first T20I and used the example of his dismissal to raise driving awareness. Although, they deleted the tweet after backlash

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Tirath Singh Rawat has tested COVID-19 positive, he announced on his official Twitter account on Monday (March 22).

Rawat, who has been in controversy over a couple of issues, took oath as the Uttarakhand CM on Wednesday (March 10) after Trivendra Singh Rawat stepped down from the post on Tuesday.

