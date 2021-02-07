Uttarakhand power plant damaged after glacier break, 2 bodies recovered, 100-150 feared missing

DEHRANDUN: The rescue team has recovered two bodies from Uttarakhand's Chamoli where a part of a glacier broke off at Joshimath near Rishi Ganga power project leading to massive flood in Dhauli Ganga river. According to reports, the dead bodies were recovered at Tapovan NTPC site. ITBP and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel carrying out the rescue work, dug to open the Tapovan Tunnel, which was completely blocked due to debris, said a report.

A glacier broke off at Joshimath in the Chamoli district on Sunday causing large-scale devastation in the upper reaches of the ecologically fragile Himalayas and nearby Rishiganga power project. Homes along the way were swept away as the waters rushed down the mountainsides in a raging torrent. There were fears of damage in human settlements downstream. Many villages were evacuated and people taken to safer areas.

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash earlier told ANI that casualties are feared to be between 100 to 150. He added that teams of ITBP, SDRF and NDRF are on the spot and carrying out the rescue and evacuation work. The chief secy said that a red alert has been sounded in the region.

Though there were few details available immediately, more than 150 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project may have been directly affected, said State Disaster Response Force DIG Ridhim Aggarwal. "Representatives of the power project have told me that they are not being able to contact around 150 of their workmen at the project site," she said. The waters in the Dhauli Ganga, a tributary of the Ganga, was flowing two to three metres above normal, the official added.

Several districts, including Pauri, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Haridwar and Dehradun, are likely to be affected and have been put on high alert.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "I am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand, prays for everyone's safety."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and assured him of all possible support to deal with the situation arising in the wake of glacier burst and floods. In a series of tweets in Hindi, Amit Shah said teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed for rescue and relief operations of the affected people while additional troops of the force are being airlifted from Delhi. Shah said the central government is constantly monitoring the situation in Uttarakhand.

A home ministry spokesperson said four NDRF teams (about 200 personnel) are being airlifted to Dehradun and will head to Joshimath.

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat also appealed to people to not spread rumours through old flood videos. He said the water level in the Alaknanda, another tributary of the Ganga, is one metre above normal but the flow was reducing gradually. He said all districts concerned have been alerted and people have been asked not to go near the Ganga.

