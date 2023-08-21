trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2651504
NewsIndia
WEATHER UPDATE

Uttarakhand Rainfall: Part Of Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple In Dehradun Collapses

Earlier on Wednesday, as many as 15 houses collapsed and seven cowsheds were completely destroyed in subsidence and landslides at Jakhan village, part of Madrasu gram panchayat on Langha Road, near Dehradun.

Last Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 10:03 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

DEHRADUN: A part of the famous Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple in Uttarakhand's Dehradun has collapsed following incessant rain. Devotees, who came to the temple to offer prayers on the occasion of Monday of Sawan, faced problems as the way leading to the temple's entrance was partially blocked due to the falling of trees. 

Earlier on Wednesday, as many as 15 houses collapsed and seven cowsheds were completely destroyed in subsidence and landslides at Jakhan village, part of Madrasu gram panchayat on Langha Road, near Dehradun. Jakhan village is home to about 15 families, comprising 50 people. However, no loss of life was reported in these incidents, officials informed.

Heavy rains also disrupted normal life in the Kaluwala area of Dehradun last week. Rainwater entered the houses and caused waterlogging on the streets. According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), information was received from the Disaster Control Room that incessant rainfall had created major waterlogging in the streets and that rainwater had also entered people's homes in Dehradun's Kaluwala area, disrupting daily life.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in the state and also reviewed the increasing water level of the Ganga river in Rishikesh. Heavy rains in Uttarakhand this monsoon have triggered landslides and flash floods in several places. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train