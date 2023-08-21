Uttarakhand Rainfall: Part Of Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple In Dehradun Collapses

DEHRADUN: A part of the famous Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple in Uttarakhand's Dehradun has collapsed following incessant rain. Devotees, who came to the temple to offer prayers on the occasion of Monday of Sawan, faced problems as the way leading to the temple's entrance was partially blocked due to the falling of trees.

Earlier on Wednesday, as many as 15 houses collapsed and seven cowsheds were completely destroyed in subsidence and landslides at Jakhan village, part of Madrasu gram panchayat on Langha Road, near Dehradun. Jakhan village is home to about 15 families, comprising 50 people. However, no loss of life was reported in these incidents, officials informed.

Heavy rains also disrupted normal life in the Kaluwala area of Dehradun last week. Rainwater entered the houses and caused waterlogging on the streets. According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), information was received from the Disaster Control Room that incessant rainfall had created major waterlogging in the streets and that rainwater had also entered people's homes in Dehradun's Kaluwala area, disrupting daily life.



Earlier, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in the state and also reviewed the increasing water level of the Ganga river in Rishikesh. Heavy rains in Uttarakhand this monsoon have triggered landslides and flash floods in several places.