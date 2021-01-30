Uttarakhand to reopen schools for classes 6th to 12th from this date

New Delhi: Uttarakhand has joined the list of states that will reopen the schools from the next month. The Uttarakhand government on Saturday (January 30) decided to reopen schools for Classes 6th to 12th.

Uttarakhand Cabinet decided to reopen schools for classes 6th to 12th from February 8, State Minister Madan Kaushik informed.

In view of the ongoing pandemic, schools throughout the nation were closed more than 10 months ago. However, as the COVID-19 active cases started reducing, many states resumed physical classes on a voluntary basis for class 10th and 12th in the month of January.

Moreover, the Delhi government on Friday declared that it will reopen schools for Classes 9th and 11th from February 5. Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia said, “Schools and colleges are being reopened so that students can prepare better for their practicals and internal assessments. It is important to provide support and guidance to the students for them to prepare well for the exams.” Delhi had earlier reopened physical classes for students of Class 10th and 12th.

Maharashtra, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Telangana, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir are some other states that will reopen schools from February.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand's COVID-19 case count rose to 96,068 on Saturday with 82 more people testing positive. While the death toll in the state reached 1,643 after one more infected patient died.



