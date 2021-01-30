हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand to reopen schools for classes 6th to 12th from this date

In view of the ongoing pandemic, schools throughout the nation were closed more than 10 months ago. However, as the COVID-19 active cases started reducing, many states resumed physical classes on a voluntary basis for class 10th and 12th in the month of January.

Uttarakhand to reopen schools for classes 6th to 12th from this date

New Delhi: Uttarakhand has joined the list of states that will reopen the schools from the next month. The Uttarakhand government on Saturday (January 30) decided to reopen schools for Classes 6th to 12th.

Uttarakhand Cabinet decided to reopen schools for classes 6th to 12th from February 8, State Minister Madan Kaushik informed.

In view of the ongoing pandemic, schools throughout the nation were closed more than 10 months ago. However, as the COVID-19 active cases started reducing, many states resumed physical classes on a voluntary basis for class 10th and 12th in the month of January.

Moreover, the Delhi government on Friday declared that it will reopen schools for Classes 9th and 11th from February 5. Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia said, “Schools and colleges are being reopened so that students can prepare better for their practicals and internal assessments. It is important to provide support and guidance to the students for them to prepare well for the exams.” Delhi had earlier reopened physical classes for students of Class 10th and 12th.

Maharashtra, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Telangana, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir are some other states that will reopen schools from February

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand's COVID-19 case count rose to 96,068 on Saturday with 82 more people testing positive. While the death toll in the state reached 1,643 after one more infected patient died. 
 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UttarakhandUttarakhand schoolsCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

BJP's alliance with AIADMK to continue for Tamil Nadu assembly elections, announces president JP Nadda

  • 1,07,33,131Confirmed
  • 1,54,147Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,16,36,470Confirmed
  • 21,94,790Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M19S

Breaking News: PM Modi spoke on the issues of Farmers Protest in all-party meeting