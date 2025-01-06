Uttarakhand Total Voters: Election Commission Releases Revised Electoral Roll

DEHRADUN: The Election Commission on Monday published the revised final voter list of Uttarakhand after updating it with those eligible as on January 1, 2025. As per the final voter list published on Monday under the Special Summary Revision Programme 2025, there are 84,29,459 voters in the state -- 43,64,667 male, 40,64,488 female and 304 third gender voters, Additional Chief Electoral Officer Vijay Kumar Jogdande said at a press conference here.

The number of service voters in the state is 89,812, which includes 87,103 male and 2,709 female service voters, he said. There are 1,44,400 voters in the 18-19 age group, 16,27,026 in the 20-29 age group, 22,67,477 in the of 30-39 age group -- which is the highest for any group, 17,79,879 in the 40-49 age group, 12,33,140 in the 50-59 age group, 7,80,598 in the 60-69 age group, 4,34,870 in the 70-79 age group and 1,62,069 voters in the above-80 age group, he said.

A total of 11,733 polling stations are there in the state, out of which 3,462 are in urban areas and 8,271 in rural areas, Jogdande said. At present, the number of differently-abled voters in the state is 83,819 which includes 51,877 male, 31,938 female and four third gender voters. Similarly, there are 68,112 voters above 85 years of age registered in the state which include 83,819 men, 27,905 women and two third gender voters, he said.

Jogdande said any citizen who is completing 18 years of age on April 1, July 1 and October 1 can join the process of registering their name in the voter list by filling Form 6.