Uttarakhand tragedy: 25 dead in Pauri Garhwal bus accident; Police, SDRF rescue 21
A bus carrying a wedding procession of 45 to 50 people had fallen into a gorge in Simdi village in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district. 21 people have reportedly been rescued so far
- Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended condolences to the victims' families and that the state government stands with them
Pauri Garhwal: In an unfortunate incident in Uttarakhand, twenty-five people died as a bus fell into a gorge on Tuesday night in the Birokhal area of Dhumakot in Uttarakhand. Police and SDRF rescued 21 people overnight and the injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals, Deputy General of Police Ashok Kumar informed through Twitter.
पौड़ी गढ़वाल में धुमाकोट रिखणीखाल बस हादसे में उत्तराखंड पुलिस और एसडीआरएफ ने स्थानीय लोगों के साथ मिलकर 21 लोगों को बचाया। @ANI pic.twitter.com/wgrf4HNkee— Ashok Kumar IPS (@AshokKumar_IPS) October 5, 2022
"Twenty Five people were found dead in the Pauri Garwhal bus accident that took place last night in the Birokhal area of Dhumakot. Police and SDRF rescued 21 people overnight; the injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals," DGP Ashok Kumar told ANI.
Earlier, a bus carrying a wedding procession of 45 to 50 people had fallen into a gorge in Simdi village in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district.
"A wedding procession had left here on a bus, Laldhang, when an accident happened. Family members' information is being collected. Pauri Police and SDRF are presently on the scene conducting rescue operations," Swatantra Kumar Singh, Haridwar SP City.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended condolences to the victims' families and that the state government stands with them.
