NewsIndia
UTTARAKHAND

Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh receives heavy snowfall, key roads blocked

Higher reaches of Uttarakhand have been receiving snowfall intermittently for the past week.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 03:37 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • In Darma valley, the last outpost near the China border, last week received more than 4 ft of snowfall
  • Last month, a woman died and about 30 houses were damaged in a cloudburst in Pithoragarh district
  • The cloudburst flooded the Kali river and washed away several houses

Trending Photos

Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh receives heavy snowfall, key roads blocked

Pithoragarh: Heavy snowfall lashed several areas in Dharchula town in Pithoragarh district, leaving up to two feet of snow in the upper areas and blocking key roads near the Nepal border on Sunday, officials said. Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) officials said that some roads have been blocked following the continuous snowfall because of which locals and security personnel have been facing problems.

They said the Lipulekh road has been closed near Malla Ghat. Pithoragarh District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan said they are continuously monitoring the situation. Higher reaches of the state have been receiving snowfall intermittently for the past week.

In Darma valley, the last outpost near the China border, last week received more than four feet of snowfall in the mountains at an altitude of 17,500 feet. Security personnel had to patrol the area under extreme circumstances.

Last month, a woman died and about 30 houses were damaged in a cloudburst in the district. The cloudburst flooded the Kali river. Several houses were washed away by the strong current. There were also reports of damage in villages in Nepal.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) teams had to be deployed to carry out rescue and relief work. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the cloudburst-hit villages and took stock of the rescue work. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 8, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Eyes to detect possibility of heart attack
DNA Video
DNA: Distance from gadgets can make families happy!
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News' train journey in the bastion of Naxalites
DNA Video
DNA: China...where Islam is really in danger!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is behind the ruckus in Bidar?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 07, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive evidence of temple buried under Shahi Idgah
DNA Video
DNA: Child care center becomes a crematorium in Thailand!
DNA Video
DNA: Beware...Your children's health is at risk