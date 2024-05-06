Utttar Pradesh: Major Fire Erupts in Sahibabad's Industrial Area, 18 Fire Tenders Present On Scene | Video
Massive fire breaks out in a factory in Uttar Pradesh's Sahibabad, 18 Fire tenders are deployed on the scene.
New Delhi: A massive blaze erupted today at a factory situated in Sahibabad's Site 4 Industry area, engulfing the premises in flames. A total of 18 fire tenders have been deployed to the scene and are working to brig the situation under control.
Further details on the extent of damage and potential casualties are awaited.
#WATCH | A massive fire broke out in a factory in Sahibabad Site 4 Industry area. 18 fire tenders are present on the spot. More details awaited.
(Video Source: Fire department, Sahibabad) pic.twitter.com/5VrsPLaJMu — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2024
