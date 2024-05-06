Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2747040
NewsIndia
UP FIRE NEWS

Utttar Pradesh: Major Fire Erupts in Sahibabad's Industrial Area, 18 Fire Tenders Present On Scene | Video

Massive fire breaks out in a factory in Uttar Pradesh's Sahibabad, 18 Fire tenders are deployed on the scene.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: May 06, 2024, 06:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Utttar Pradesh: Major Fire Erupts in Sahibabad's Industrial Area, 18 Fire Tenders Present On Scene | Video

New Delhi: A massive blaze erupted today at a factory situated in Sahibabad's Site 4 Industry area, engulfing the premises in flames. A total of 18 fire tenders have been deployed to the scene and are working to brig the situation under control.

Further details on the extent of damage and potential casualties are awaited.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA
Big revelation regarding the murder of Nijjar in Khalistan
DNA
Election analysis of CM Yogi's election model
DNA
Sucharita Mohanty will not contest elections against Sambit Patra
DNA
Industrial dye is added to spices in ghaziabad
DNA
What is in the ED charge sheet against Elvish
DNA Video
DNA: Who is threatening to kill Hari Narayan?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi will only play 'safe'!
DNA Video
DNA: What is Jitu Patwari Imarti controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Governor V/s Mamata government in Bengal
DNA Video
DNA: 'Special reporting' on World Press Freedom Day