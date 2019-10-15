close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi Airport

Uzbek national arrested at IGI airport for carrying 14 parrots illegally

The Uzbek national is arrested on grounds of violating Customs law as well as policy provisions read with Wildlife Protection Act.

Uzbek national arrested at IGI airport for carrying 14 parrots illegally

New Delhi: An Uzbek national was apprehended with 14 parrots on Tuesday in Delhi's IGI airport. The passenger name is Anvarjon Rakhmatjonov and he was going to Tashkand on flight no. HY 422.

The parrots which were being carried illegally, have been seized and the passenger is further being interrogated by the Customs Department.

The Uzbek national is arrested on grounds of violating Customs law as well as policy provisions read with Wildlife Protection Act.

The CISF knowing of the unusual activity, detained the passenger and later handed him over to the Customs Department.

Tags:
Delhi AirportIGI AirportCustoms departmentCISF
Next
Story

Congress didn't support BJP on Citizenship Bill: Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Must Watch

PT41M57S

Taal Thok Ke: Why Congress have problem with Bharat Ratna award for Savarkar?