Uzbek national arrested at IGI airport for carrying 14 parrots illegally

New Delhi: An Uzbek national was apprehended with 14 parrots on Tuesday in Delhi's IGI airport. The passenger name is Anvarjon Rakhmatjonov and he was going to Tashkand on flight no. HY 422.

The parrots which were being carried illegally, have been seized and the passenger is further being interrogated by the Customs Department.

The Uzbek national is arrested on grounds of violating Customs law as well as policy provisions read with Wildlife Protection Act.

The CISF knowing of the unusual activity, detained the passenger and later handed him over to the Customs Department.