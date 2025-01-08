V Narayanan: Meet The New ISRO Chief Set to Succeed S Somanath

V. Narayanan has been named the next Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Secretary of the Department of Space. He will replace the current ISRO chief, S. Somanath, on January 14, 2025. Narayanan, a veteran scientist, currently leads the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) in Valiamala, Kerala.

An order from the Department of Personnel and Training confirmed his appointment. "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri V. Narayanan as Secretary, Department of Space and Chairman, Space Commission for a period of two years with effect from 14.01.2025, or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the order read.

Who is V Narayanan

Narayanan joined ISRO in 1984 and has nearly 40 years of experience in India’s space program. He specializes in rocket and spacecraft propulsion. Over the years, he has held key roles in ISRO, including leading the development of liquid, semi-cryogenic, and cryogenic propulsion systems for launch vehicles.

As the Director of LPSC, he oversees propulsion systems for rockets and satellites, control systems for launch vehicles, and health-monitoring technologies for space systems. He also chairs the Project Management Council-Space Transportation System (PMC-STS), which makes decisions for ISRO’s launch vehicle programs.

Narayanan heads the Human Rated Certification Board (HRCB) for Gaganyaan, India’s human spaceflight mission. Earlier in his career, he worked on sounding rockets, the Augmented Satellite Launch Vehicle (ASLV), and the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC).

Narayana’s Academic Excellence

He studied in Tamil-medium schools before earning an M.Tech in Cryogenic Engineering and a PhD in Aerospace Engineering from IIT Kharagpur. In 2018, he became the Director of LPSC.

His extensive expertise and leadership have been pivotal in advancing ISRO’s propulsion technologies and space missions.

According to LPSC’s official website, the newly appointed ISRO chief, has received numerous prestigious awards. He earned a Silver Medal from IIT Kharagpur for securing the first rank in his M.Tech program. The Astronautical Society of India (ASI) awarded him a Gold Medal and the ASI Award for Rocket and Related Technologies.

He also received the Team Award from the High Energy Materials Society of India and multiple ISRO accolades, including the Outstanding Achievement Award, Performance Excellence Award, and Team Excellence Awards.

Narayanan was conferred an honorary Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) degree by Sathyabama University, Chennai. He was also recognized as a Distinguished Alumnus by IIT Kharagpur in 2018. In 2019, he received the National Design Award from the Institution of Engineers (India) and the National Aeronautical Prize from the Aeronautical Society of India.