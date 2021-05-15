Vaccinated or not, ensure physical distancing and wear mask, says govt’s top scientific advisor

New Delhi: As the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc with the country recording more than two lakh cases daily.

The Principal Scientific Advisor to the Centre K Vijay Raghavan urged people to continue to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour and to not become complacent. He tweeted on Saturday morning asking the people not to let their guard down.

“Very important, whether vaccinated or not: Masks, physical distancing, ventilation. These interventions are also immediately critical for lowering pressures on the healthcare system, during this surge. Adherence essential at the personal and community levels. By all," he wrote.

Earlier May 5, K Vijay Raghavan had claimed that a third phase of the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic is inevitable.

Addressing a press conference, Raghavan said, "A third wave is almost inevitable given the higher levels of circulating virus in the country. However, it is not clear on what time scale this phase three will occur. We should prepare for new waves," ANI quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, over 18 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in India. On Saturday, India registered 3,26,098 new COVID-19 cases and 3,980 deaths as per Union health ministry data.