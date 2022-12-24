Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams opens online portal for Special Entry Darshan ticket ahead of Vaikunta Ekadasi, check details

New Delhi: The Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam (TTD) has now released the Special Entry Darshan (SED) tickets on its official website. Devotees can now book the SED tickets at Rs 300 each from today (December 24). The special entry darshan tickets or Sheeghra Darshan tickets will be valid from January 1 to January 11, 2023.

The TTD has opened the SED portal wake of the auspicious occasion - ‘Vaikunta Ekadasi’ which will be celebrated on January 2, 2023.

How to get TTD Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam Special Entry tickets

Visit the official wbesite of TTD- tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in

On the home page click on 'Special Entry Darshan' link under online booking section

In the newly opened window click on "Pilgrims can avail the Advance Booking of Special Entry Darshan through Internet Booking(https://tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in)" link

TTD Special Entry Darshan ticket booking- Direct link

Now click on lnk for special entry booking

Entre your mobile number and generate OTP

Entre your details pay the fee and confirm your special entry darshan ticket

As per the media reports the TTD has decided to issue over 2.5 lakh SED tickets of Rs 300 each at the rate of 25,000 tickets a day.

To facilitate the entry of more number of devotees Venkateswara Temple, TTD has resolved to keep the Vaikunta Dwaram - the passage encircling the innermost sanctum at the temple of Lord Venkateswara, open for as many as 10 days.

According to reports, TTD has decided to allow the devotees to have only Sarva Darshanam tokens from January 1 to 11, 2023 and there would be no Arjitha Sevas.