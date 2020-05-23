Vaishno Devi Shrine Board provides sehri and iftari to nearly 400 quarantined Muslims

The officials and staff of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, who oversee the famous Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra, has been providing Sehri and Iftari to nearly 400 Muslim people observing Ramazan and living in the quarantine centres built for them.

In a bid to make them get a feel of the festivities, the Board is also making special arrangements for the people who will observe Eid on May 25 (Monday).

The Katra Mata Vaishno Devi's Ashirwad Bhawan was converted into a quarantine centre by the Board to bring the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir from other states and quarantine them under the advisory of the Health Ministry.

Normally, the building houses the devotees of Mata Vaishno Devi but currently, they are sheltering hundreds of Muslims and also bearing their food and lodging expenses are being borne by the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

The CEO of the Board, Ramesh Kumar, said that the food menu and time table of the Board were adjusted as per the time of Muslim people living there. Currently, they are also making preparations so that the Muslims staying there can celebrate Eid with gusto.