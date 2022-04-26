New Delhi: The Delhi Police has asked Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya to join the investigation in connection with alleged vandalism at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here, officials said on Tuesday.

According to officials, Surya has been asked to join the investigation through written communication. He has assured his cooperation and said that he will join the probe, they said.

Eight people had been arrested from Delhi in connection with the incident, police said. A total of 26 people, including the eight arrested ones, have been interrogated in connection with the incident. They were identified through technical sources, they said.

On March 30, members of the BJP youth wing allegedly vandalised property outside their residence of Kejriwal against his remarks on "The Kashmir File film. Police had registered a case in connection with the incident against unidentified people.

The case was registered under IPC sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi had said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wanted to "kill" (Delhi Chief Minister) Kejriwal after its debacle in the Punjab polls.

He also alleged that activists of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the saffron party, damaged CCTV cameras and security barriers at the chief minister's residence during the protest.

