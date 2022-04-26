New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the unemployment issue, alleging over 45 crore people have lost hope of getting a job due to his "masterstrokes". He claimed that Modi is the "first such prime minister" in 75 years to do so. "New India's new slogan -- 'har ghar berozegaari, ghar ghar berozegaari (there is unemployment in every household). In 75 years, Modi is the first such prime minister whose masterstrokes have led to over 45 crore people losing the hope of getting a job," the former Congress chief tweeted in Hindi.

He also cited a news report that claimed 2.1 crore jobs were lost in the last five years and 45 crore people have stopped searching for a job.

A day back, Rahul Gandhi had taken a dig at the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), saying it is in fact the ‘Central Board of Suppressing Education’. The remark from the Congress MP came days after the CBSE Board modified the syllabus of classes 10 and 12. The Gandhi scion also targeted the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) over the modification of the syllabus and called it ‘Rashtriya Shiksha Shredder'. The CBSE has removed chapters dealing with the rise of Islamic empires in Afro-Asian territories, chronicles of Mughal courts, the Cold War, and the industrial revolution from the History and Political Science syllabus of classes 11 and 12, therefore provoking Gandhi to make the comment.

On April 9, Rahul Gandhi lashed out at RSS at a book launch event in Delhi by saying, "To save Constitution, we have to protect institutions which are in the hands of RSS."

(With PTI inputs)