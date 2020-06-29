हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Air India flight

Vande Bharat Mission Phase 4: Air India flight departs with 222 Indians from San Francisco

A special flight Air India flight carrying 222 stranded Indians from San Francisco departed for Delhi and Bangalore on Monday (June 29, 2020) under the Vande Bharat Mission Phase 4. 

Vande Bharat Mission Phase 4: Air India flight departs with 222 Indians from San Francisco
File image

San Francisco: A special flight Air India flight carrying 222 stranded Indians from San Francisco departed for Delhi and Bangalore on Monday (June 29, 2020) under the Vande Bharat Mission Phase 4. 

Taking to Twiiter the Indian consulate in San Francisco said, ''flight#21from San Francisco -AI 174 took off from @flySFO at 11.05 hrs (PDT) for DEL-BLR with 222 pax on board. Wishing them a safe flight!"

Vande Bharat Mission, which started from May 7, is in its fourth phase. The recent phase commenced on June 11.

As on Thursday, 3,64,209 people have returned under this mission., the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

In the first three phases of the Vande Bharat Mission, around 875 international flights were scheduled for operation from over 50 countries across 5 continents.

Indian Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said, ''More than 150K people have returned on VBM flights & 55K have flown out of India.''

So far more than 700 of these flights have reached India, repatriating around 150000 Indians. The Indian government has also approved additional flight services to bring back Indian nationals who are still stranded abroad.

(With ANI input)

Tags:
Air India flightMinistry of External Affairs (MEA)Vande Bharat Mission
Next
Story

Religious places in Rajasthan's rural areas to reopen from July 1
  • 5,28,859Confirmed
  • 16,095Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,00,28,614Confirmed
  • 4,99,599Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M34S

Delhi: Amit Shah raise questions Manish Sisodia's statement about Corona infection