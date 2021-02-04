हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Vande Matram

Vande Mataram singing: CM Yogi Adityanath participates in campaign to create World record

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday participated in a campaign to create a world record for Vande Mataram singing and uploading its video on Youtube. As many as 1.5 lakh people became part of this campaign, which ended at 12 noon today, according to the district administration. 

Image courtesy: PTI
Play

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday (February 4) participated in a campaign to create a world record for Vande Mataram singing and uploading its video on Youtube. As many as 1.5 lakh people became part of this campaign, which ended at 12 noon today, according to the district administration. So far, the record is in the name of an England-based organization that uploaded 20,000 videos. 

ADM Finance and Revenue Rajesh Singh told Zee News that the scrutiny of the video has started from the Guinness Book of World Records. As per the standard practice, the exact number of videos being uploaded will be announced officially.

The ADM said that more than 1.5 lakh people across the state uploaded their video in record two days, adding that reports are coming in that about one and a half million videos have been uploaded by Wednesday night. 

The number of uploaded videos is being scrutinized by members of the Guinness Book of World Records. The record will be announced after following the standard practice, the ADM added. 

In the year-long commemoration of the centenary of the Chauri Chaura incident, the campaign was launched from Wednesday morning till 12 noon on Thursday by singing Vande Mataram in the memory of the martyrs. 

Under this campaign, the Guinness Book of World Records created an official link https://chaurichauramahotsav.in/ on Wednesday morning for uploading the video after singing the first stanza of Vande Mataram.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the year-long commemoration of the centenary of the Chauri Chaura incident, an outbreak of violence that forced Mahatma Gandhi to call off his non-cooperation movement against the British.

On the occasion, PM Modi paid tributes to the 19 people who were sent to the gallows for burning down a police station and killing 23 policemen. He said the Chauri Chaura martyrs had not got the place in history that they deserved while releasing a postage stamp to mark the beginning of the centenary year of the incident.

In an address delivered through video conference, the Prime Minister hailed India's 'power of unity' and said this will help the country become a world power.

