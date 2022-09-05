Tirupati temple has become a topic of discussion for a different reason. The Tirupati temple is facing a delay in serving the devotees. For this reason, Tirupati temple has been fined Rs 50 lakh for waiting for 14 years to provide Vastralankara Seva. This decision has been given by the consumer court in Salem, Tamil Nadu. A consumer court has ordered Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD - Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) in Tamil Nadu to pay a fine of Rs 50 lakh for making a devotee wait for 14 years. According to the court order, the devotee should be given a new date for Vastralankara Seva or compensation of Rs 50 lakh per year. A devotee had filed a case in the consumer court against the Tirupati temple. This is the first time such a case has been filed.

Vastralankara Seva

This is the most sanctifying ritual in the Agamas that is performed to the Moola Virat every Friday morning. Abhishekam was done first with milk which is brought from T.T.D Dairy, then with water, Chandan (Sandal paste), Turmeric, Kasturi, Civet-Oil and Pacha Karpuram ( Refined Camphor), to the accompaniment of Vedic hymns, Purusha Sukta and mantras. The Lord was then dressed in a Pattu Pithambharam followed by Darshan. A packet of Kasturi Chandanam that was placed at the feet of Lord and Pacha Karpuram applied as Namam to Lord was given as Abhisheka Prasadam to the Gruhasthas.

Vastralankara Seva Booking Procedure

The high-level recommendation letter is required to obtain this Seva ticket.

One should Submit recommendation letter at J.E.O Camp Office by providing an active mobile number.

If the letter request is approved, then SMS will be delivered to the registered mobile number

Gruhasthas can collect tickets from MBC-34 by displaying SMS and ID card.

Vastralankara Seva: The case

Devotee K. R. Hari Bhaskar made a booking for Vastralankara Seva 14 years ago. Tirupati temple is closed for 80 days during the Corona period. Therefore, all the services, including vestments in the temple, were closed. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) then sent an official statement to devotee Hari Bhaskar asking whether he wanted a new slot for VIP break darshan or a refund. On this, Bhaskar asked the temple to book a date for Vastralankara Seva.

But then the temple asked him to get a refund, saying that they could not give a new date for Vastralankara Seva. After this, devotee KR Hari Bhaskar approached the consumer court. The court ruled in favor of the devotee and ordered the Tirupati temple to either give a new date for the Vastralankara Seva to the devotee or pay a compensation of Rs 50 lakh per year.

The court has ordered Tirupati Devasthan to pay the booking amount paid by Bhaskar in 2006 along with interest at 24 percent per annum. Bhaskar had paid a booking amount of Rs 12,250. This is the first instance of a devotee filing a case in a consumer court against the lack of service at the Tirupati temple.

Vastralankara Seva: Cost and Timing

Vastralankara Seva Ticket Cost: Rs. 12,250

Number of persons allowed per ticket: 2

Reporting time: 3 am

Reporting Venue: VQC I

Devotees should assemble in front of Parakamani which is North-West corner of the sanctum. Archaka will have a list of names and reads the list of Vastralankara Seva ticket holders by names. For the Vastram Alankara Seva two persons are allowed per ticket. Later Gruhasthas were given with empty silver vessels which are to be carried in procession around the sanctum as a mark of honour and the same was handed over near the sanctum.