Veer Baal Diwas: PM Narendra Modi reminds nation of forced conversion by Aurangzeb, says 'Guru Govind Singh's children...'

Veer Baal Diwas: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid a rich tribute to Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, Guru Gobind Singh's sons who laid down their lives while defending their faith. PM Modi said that Aurangzeb wanted to convert them to Islam by force but they did now bow down to the cruel ruler. PM Modi said that the youth will decide the future of India and it's important for them to select their source of inspiration wisely.

"Imagine the time when Guru Gobind Singh ji stood like a mountain against the terror of Aurangzeb and his plans to convert India. But what kind of enmity could Aurangzeb and his regime had with young children like Zorawar Singh Sahib and Fateh Singh Sahib? Why was cruelty like burying two innocent children alive in the wall done? That is because Aurangzeb and his people wanted to convert the religion of Guru Govind Singh's children on the basis of a sword. But that son of India, that brave boy, was not afraid of death and buried the terrorist designs forever," said PM Modi.

The prime minister said that youth with their courage can turn the stream of time forever. He said that the younger generation of India has set out to take the nation to newer heights with their determination.

"Friends, the direction of India's future generation will depend on their role models from which they take inspiration. Every source of inspiration for the future generation of India is on this land," said PM Modi.

Tributes to the Sahibzades on Veer Baal Diwas. They epitomised courage, valour and sacrifice. https://t.co/PPBvJJnXzS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2022

He added that any country is identified by its principles, values and ideals. PM Modi said that people will have to break free from narrow views of the past if they want to take India to the heights of success in future.

"Sahibzaades are inspiring many generations. A country that has such history should be filled with confidence but unfortunately, in the name of history we were taught only certain narratives which leads to an inferiority complex," said PM Modi.

On the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary on January 9 this year, the prime minister had announced that December 26 will be observed as 'Veer Baal Diwas'.