हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bengaluru

Vegetable vendor in Bengaluru fined over Rs 42000 for 77 traffic violations

A vegetable vendor in Bengaluru has been fined for traffic violations amounting to more than the purchase cost of his scooter.

Vegetable vendor in Bengaluru fined over Rs 42000 for 77 traffic violations

Bengaluru: In a bizarre case, a vegetable vendor from Karnataka's Bengaluru has been fined a whopping Rs 42, 000 for multiple traffic violations.  

Arun Kumar, a resident of Madivala, has been fined Rs 42,500, which would amount to more cost of his second-hand scooter.

On Friday, he was stopped by traffic police for not wearing a helmet. But to his shock he got a two-metre-long bill for Rs 42,500.

As per the Madivala police, he has violated traffic rules 77 times amounting to a total of Rs 42,500. Kumar sought time to arrange for the money and pay the amount, meanwhile, the police has seized his scooter.

Live TV

In another incident also from Bengaluru, a vegetable vendor -- Manjunath, was made to pay a fine of Rs 15,400 for violating helmet rule 70 times over a period of one year.

The police tracked the offender and handed him a really long challan of traffic violation and collected Rs 15,400 from him.

Since the implementation of the new traffic rules throughout the country, many cases of heavy fines by the police were reported.

Tags:
BengaluruBengaluru traffic police
Next
Story

PAC Ranking 2020: Kerala, Tamil Nadu named best-governed states, Uttar Pradesh placed at bottom
  • 81,37,119Confirmed
  • 1,21,641Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,44,00,318Confirmed
  • 11,73,270Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M40S

Bihar Election 2020 : Tejaswi Yadav on Nitish governance, RJD strategies