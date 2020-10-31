Vegetable vendor in Bengaluru fined over Rs 42000 for 77 traffic violations

Bengaluru: In a bizarre case, a vegetable vendor from Karnataka's Bengaluru has been fined a whopping Rs 42, 000 for multiple traffic violations.

Arun Kumar, a resident of Madivala, has been fined Rs 42,500, which would amount to more cost of his second-hand scooter.

On Friday, he was stopped by traffic police for not wearing a helmet. But to his shock he got a two-metre-long bill for Rs 42,500.

As per the Madivala police, he has violated traffic rules 77 times amounting to a total of Rs 42,500. Kumar sought time to arrange for the money and pay the amount, meanwhile, the police has seized his scooter.

In another incident also from Bengaluru, a vegetable vendor -- Manjunath, was made to pay a fine of Rs 15,400 for violating helmet rule 70 times over a period of one year.

The police tracked the offender and handed him a really long challan of traffic violation and collected Rs 15,400 from him.

Since the implementation of the new traffic rules throughout the country, many cases of heavy fines by the police were reported.