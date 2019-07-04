Vellore Lok Sabha by-election on August 5, counting on August 9

The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday announced August 5 as the date of by-election for the Vellore Parliamentary constituency of Tamil Nadu. The date of counting of votes is scheduled to take place on August 9.

The EC had earlier cancelled the election for the constituency in wake of seizures of large amounts of unaccounted cash.

The last date of nominations is July 7 and the last date of withdrawal of candidatures is July 22.

The Commission has decided to use Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and VVPATs in the election in all the polling stations. Adequate numbers of EVMs and VVPATs have been made available and all steps have been taken to ensure that the polls are conducted smoothly with the help of these machines.