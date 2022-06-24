NewsIndia
RAJYA SABHA

Venkaiah Naidu administers oath to five newly-elected Rajya Sabha MPs

Five newly elected MPs accomplished their Oath on Friday. The MPs were guided by Rajya Sabha Chairman, M Venkaiah Naidu.

Last Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 01:45 PM IST
  • Naidu administered oath to five newly-elected MPs from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha
  • The MPs are elected unopposed from their states

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday administered oath to five newly-elected MPs from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha. The oath was administered in the Rajya Sabha chamber in Parliament House here.

Those who took oath are Niranjan Reddy Sirgapoor and Ryaga Krishnaiah (both of YSRCP) from Andhra Pradesh, Damodar Rao Divakonda and B Parthasaradhi Reddy (both of TRS) from Telangana and Niranjan Bishi (of BJD) from Odisha.

The MPs were elected unopposed from the respective states earlier.

Rajya SabhaRajya Sabha MPsMPs from Andhra PradeshTelangana and OdishaM Venkaiah Naidu

