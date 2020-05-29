Vessel services to resume in West Bengal from June 1

Kolkata: Vessels operated by the West Bengal Transport Corporation and a cooperative on various routes across the Hooghly river will recommence services from June 1, a state minister said on Friday.

Passengers in each vessel will be limited to 40 per cent capacity for maintaining social distancing norms, and no one will be allowed to board without wearing a face mask, Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikary said.

The vessels will operate between 8 am and 6 pm with a frequency of one hour, the minister added.