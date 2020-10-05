Veteran Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav dies aged 92

LUCKNOW: Mulayam Singh Yadav, former MLC of Samajwadi Party, passed away in his native village Kakor in Purwa on Saturday (October 3) night. He was 92. He breathed his last at around 9 pm, said a report.

The veteran leader had been fighting illness for several days. His last rites were performed on Sunday in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district. A huge crowd gathered during the final rites to catch a last glimpse of the leader.

Yadav, who was elected sarpanch of his village at the age of 21 in 1949, was the block chief for 15 years and a member of the Legislative Council for 20 consecutive years. He was a three-time member of the Legislative Council and also the block chief of Auraiya's block, Bhagya Nagar twice.

With a keen sense of politics, he became sarpanch in 1949 and was elected to this post five times in a row. He was the block chief of Bhagya Nagar from 1973 to 1988 and was then elected to the Legislative Council for the first time in 1990. He continued to be a member of the Legislative Council from the local body constituency till 2010.

Originally from Kadore ka Purwa village located near Kakor, a town in Auraiya, Yadav had been very close to former SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav.

SP district president Rajveer Singh Yadav, former MLA Pradeep Yadav, Indrapal Singh Pal, former district president Ashok Yadav, former principal Dr. Ajab Singh Yadav, former Block Chief Vinay Yadav, Vaikunth Yadav and other leaders reached the village and paid tribute to the late leader. His grandson Gaurav Yadav said that recently he returned home from the Regency Hospital in Kanpur.

