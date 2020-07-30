हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ayodhya

VHP appeals people to remain at home, follow COVID-19 guidelines, donate for Ram temple

The VHP said that people should make arrangements to show live programme in Ayodhya to others in society, besides decorating their houses, neighbourhoods, villages, markets, monasteries, gurudwaras, ashrams etc. with lamps in the evening.

VHP appeals people to remain at home, follow COVID-19 guidelines, donate for Ram temple
File pic: Zee News

New Delhi: Ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of Ram temple, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has appealed to people (Ram Bhakts) to remain at their respective homes, establishments, monasteries, ashrams, etc., and collectively participate in Bhajan-Kirtan, worship Lord Ram and distribute prasad after Aarti.

The VHP further said that people should make arrangements to show live programme in Ayodhya to others in society, besides decorating their houses, neighbourhoods, villages, markets, monasteries, gurudwaras, ashrams etc. with lamps in the evening.

People have also been urged to make a pledge to donate for the construction of the Ram temple, and they should also facilitate more and more people to participate in functions related to mark the occasion using all the means of publicity.

The VHP, however, has asked people to ensure that the coronavirus guidelines are also followed while celebrating the occasion. 

The Centre-appointed temple trust has also appealed to people to donate cash instead of jewellery for the construction work. Through online donations in the past four months, the trust has received around Rs 6 crore in its two bank accounts in SBI branch, Ayodhya, sources said. 

The Trust is also sending acknowledgment receipts of donations along with a letter of appreciation to the donors.

Champat Rai, General Secretary, Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said that coronavirus guidelines will be followed at the event and only a limited number of people will be allowed to participate. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to perform bhoomi pujan of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

