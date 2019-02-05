VHP suspends Ram temple campaign till Lok Sabha election concludes

NEW DELHI: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Tuesday announced that it is suspending its campaign for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodha till Lok Sabha polls are over.

The right-wing Hindutva organisation said that it has decided to call off the campaign as it does not want the Ram Temple construction to become an election issue.

It is to be noted that the Ram Janambhoomi Movement has been spearheaded by VHP and the organisation has been running a nation-wide campaign for the past several months in order to put pressure on the government to pass a law for building the Ram temple in Ayodha.

"The VHP has decided to suspend its campaign for constructing the Ram Temple at Lord Ram's birthplace in Ayodhaya till the General Election process gets over, as the organisation does not want it to become an election issue," VHP's international joint general secretary Surendra Jain told PTI.

Jain, however, stressed that the VHP is committed to its cause for building Ram temple in Ayodhaya and will decide his future strategy after the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, which are expected to be held in April-May.